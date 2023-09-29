 Indore Metro Train Trial Run To Be A Public Event
Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro Train trial run which would be flagged off by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday at 4 pm would be a mega public event, said officials on Thursday. 

The trial run would start from Gandhinagar Metro Depot and would be witnessed by people from all walks of life, as this is going to be a historic moment for the people of the city. On this occasion, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh will be the special guest. 

Preparations for this programme are in their final stages. 

In this regard, a meeting of office-bearers from education, industry, social, religious, business and other organisations, institutions and associations of the city was held at collector’s office where MP Shankar Lalwani and collector Ilayaraja T, IMC commissioner Harshika Singh were present.

Those present at the meeting said that they will participate in this programme with full enthusiasm. They will also become hosts and welcome their members and other citizens coming to the programme. 

MP Lalwani urges people to attend the programme

MP Shankar Lalwani urged the people of the city to witness the important occasion by attending the programme in large numbers. He said a new history is being written in the city and everyone should witness it. He said it is a matter of pride for us that in the state the Metro is going to be started first in our city.  

Collector Ilayaraja gave information about the programme. He said that it is a matter of pride that our city is now becoming a Metro city. This will provide many direct and indirect benefits. Investment in the city will also increase. This will become a milestone for the development of the city. He appealed to all sections to participate in this programme with enthusiasm. He praised the people of the city for their amazing support in the development of the city. Their participation is being appreciated in the country. 

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also virtually reviewed the preparation of the programme. 

