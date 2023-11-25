Indore: Traffic Diversion In Place For Nagar Kirtan Celebration

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police have planned several diversions for the convenience of the commuters in view of the Nagar Kirtan celebration by the Sikh communities on Saturday. The Nagar Kirtan procession will commence from Gurdwara at Yeshwant Road Square and will pass through Rajwada, Mrignayani Square, Jail Road Square, Kothari Market Square, Lal Hospital Square, Shastri Bridge, Regal Square, RNT Marg, Madhumilan Square, Patel Statue Square, Patel Bridge, Nandalapura Square, Jawahar Marg, and will conclude at the Yeshwant Road Square Gurdwara. The traffic will be diverted from 10 am till the procession ends in the evening.

Diverted Routes:

· Traffic from Regal Square towards Shastri Bridge and Mrignayani will be restricted.

· Traffic from Regal Square towards Madhumilan Square will be restricted.

· Traffic from Whitechurch Square towards Madhumilan Square and traffic from Chhawni Square towards Madhumilan Square will be restricted.

· Traffic from Rajkumar Bridge towards Mrignayani Square, Rajwada will be diverted to DRP Line Square via Chikmagalur Square, Nagar Nigam Square via Subhash Marg and Imli Bazar Square.

· Traffic from Madhumilan Square towards Patel Statue, Nandlalpura Square and Yeshwant Road Square will be diverted to Whitechurch Square towards GPO Square, from Forest T towards Agrasen Square.

· Traffic from Regal Square to Mrignayani Square, Rajwada and Yeshwant Road Square via Shastri Bridge will be diverted to Sapna Sangeeta Road from GPO Square and Forest T via Agrasen Square.

· Traffic from Malharganj police station to Mrignayani via MG Road will be diverted from Malharganj police station via ACP office Malharganj and Badwali Chowki towards Subhash Marg and Nagar Nigam Square.

There will be no restrictions on vehicles engaged in emergency services like ambulances, fire vehicles, police vehicles and hearse. The traffic management police have advised commuters to avoid these routes and use alternative routes and cooperate with them in transportation arrangements.