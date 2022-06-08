Indore: Traffic cops on the prowl for rule-breaking vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police are continuously taking action against non-standard number plates, vehicles without number plates and vehicles with loud, modified silencers.

In May, the traffic police, under the direction of deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, took action against drivers who violated traffic rules by doing surprise inspections at various intersections and main roads in the city and fined errant drivers on the spot.

While common people are being fined for having incorrect number plates, two cops are riding a motorcycle without number plate. | Pintu Namdev

The drivers were instructed to get their registration number plates installed according to the prescribed standard. In May, 1,387 non-standard number plate vehicles and those without number plates were processed and the requisite fee amount was deposited.

QRT-6 of the traffic police, at Mahanagar Indore at Rasoma Chauraha, caught the driver of a modified silencer Bullet number PB35-AG-9689, who violated the red light at the Rasoma intersection. The driver of the vehicle was fined Rs 2,500. DCP Jain, Souni Phoolchand Vishwakarma, and PR 2928 Ranjeet received cash awards.

