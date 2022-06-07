e-Paper Get App

Indore: Collector takes action on two excise dept officials

After finding the complaint prima facie correct, Singh has attached excise department officer Santosh Singh Kushwaha to the district election office, removing him from all departmental work currently allotted.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
article-image
Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has taken action against two officials of the excise department for misusing their posts in a private hotel.

After finding the complaint prima facie correct, Singh has attached excise department officer Santosh Singh Kushwaha to the district election office, removing him from all departmental work currently allotted.

The matter has also been submitted to the divisional commissioner for conducting a departmental inquiry against him and it has been recommended that he be transferred out of the city.

On the other hand, instructions have been given to remove Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria, flying squad officer of the excise department from the squad.

Read Also
NSA invoked against Bangladesh national involved in trafficking women for flesh trade, in MP's...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Collector takes action on two excise dept officials

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check

Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be declared tomorrow, know where and how to check

Thane: BJP approaching disgruntled Shiv-Sainiks & NCP office bearers ahead of TMC elections

Thane: BJP approaching disgruntled Shiv-Sainiks & NCP office bearers ahead of TMC elections

Mumbai: Over 1,000 NSS students begin clean-up drive celebrating 'Environment Week'

Mumbai: Over 1,000 NSS students begin clean-up drive celebrating 'Environment Week'

Eyeing on polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to visit Meghalaya, Tripura on June 16

Eyeing on polls, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to visit Meghalaya, Tripura on June 16

Mask on! 81% rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai cases almost double

Mask on! 81% rise in daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai cases almost double