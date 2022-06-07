Indore: Collector takes action on two excise dept officials

Indore district collector Manish Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has taken action against two officials of the excise department for misusing their posts in a private hotel.

After finding the complaint prima facie correct, Singh has attached excise department officer Santosh Singh Kushwaha to the district election office, removing him from all departmental work currently allotted.

The matter has also been submitted to the divisional commissioner for conducting a departmental inquiry against him and it has been recommended that he be transferred out of the city.

On the other hand, instructions have been given to remove Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria, flying squad officer of the excise department from the squad.