Indore traffic and parking system will be better: DM Lokesh Kumar Jatav

Indore: The collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav spent nearly six hours on Friday inspecting traffic arrangements around Rajwada, Regal Square, Madhumilan Square and Shivaji Vatika Square and promised that the traffic and parking system in the city will be made better. Other senior administration, corporation and traffic police accompanied the collector.

During the Traffic Cabinet meeting on Thursday, it was decided that all large rotaries in major squares would be removed to smoothen flow of traffic and parking system would be improved. Jatav, and the team of officials got first-hand experience of traffic and parking problems and across the city

Notice to vehicles parked for days in parking lots: Jatav said that he noticed that there were a large number of vehicles that were parked for days at IMC’s Premsukh Talkies’ multi-storied parking and ordered that notices should be issued to the owners of such vehicles and their space should be vacated. He said that this was not private property, and should be utilised to give maximum benefit to people.

Traffic arrangement of Madhumilan intersection will be solved: While inspecting the area around Regal and Madhumilan Square he said that the flow of traffic would be improved in these two busy areas by better use to barricades and signals.

Shivaji Vatika intersection left turn will be widen: During the inspection, it was also decided that the left turn at Shivaji Vatika intersection leading to GPO would be widened to ensure smooth movement of traffic.

Rajwada parking to be solved: Collector Jatav said that an alternative arrangement is being found for vehicles parked in front of shops in Rajwada region. He suggested that parking new parking spot can be made near the Veer Savarkar Gate.