Indore: Traders incur loss of Rs 200 crore in 4 days

Indore: The state-wide indefinite strike launched by truckers and transporters ended on fourth day on Tuesday. Local traders incurred loss of Rs 200 crore during the strike, which began on October 5 to press for their four-point charter of demands. The state-wide losses are expected to be about Rs 600 crore. Trucks started plying from Tuesday evening.

The truckers and transporters launched strike after their talks with chief minister Kamal Nath failed in Bhopal on October 1. The deadlock ended on Tuesday following their meeting with state revenue and transport minister Govind Singh Rajput in Bhopal.

“Keeping in view the festival season, we have called off strike. Truckers and transporters have incurred loss of Rs 100 crore in the state due to strike,” said CL Mukati, president of Indore Truck Operator and Transport Association. Mukati who was present in the meeting with transport minister said the latter has accepted their demands.

Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said city trade have registered loss of about Rs 200 crore in four days of strike. Ahilya Chamber is the apex representative body of different trade associations of the city.

Strike again: Mukati warned to resume strike if state government doesn’t withdraw 5% VAT hike on petrol, diesel soon.