Indore: Trader attacked with an iron hook at Choithram mandi, accused wanted to rob victim

Indore: A trader of Choithram Mandi was attacked by two persons early morning on Tuesday. He was attacked by the accused with an iron hook following an argument between them. The attackers first asked the traders about his bag containing money. It was believed that the accused had attacked the trader with the intention of robbery.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said that trader Vijay Mukati, a resident of Bijalpur area reached Choithram Mandi as usual at around 5.30 am. He had parked his car in the parking lot near the mandi where two men were standing. They asked the trader about his bag. After that they allegedly attacked him with a hook used for hanging the bags in mandi. The police believed that the accused were workers of Choithram mandi as they were carrying a hook. After attacking the trader, the accused managed to flee from the spot. Some people informed the police and took him to the hospital.

The condition of the trader is stated to be out of danger. The police are trying to take his statement to know the exact reason behind the incident. The CCTVs installed in mandi premises are also being checked to identify the accused. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.