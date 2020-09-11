Indore: Touch-free boarding pass at airport

Indore: A touch-free boarding card printing facility was successfully tested at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Thursday. The facility is being made available through Wi-Fi network on Common-Use Self Service (CUSS) terminal installed in departure lounge of the airport. It is installed by SITA and Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director informed that CUSS is a shared kiosk offering airport check-in to passengers without the need for ground staff. The CUSS can be used by several participating airlines in a single terminal. It will prove very useful due to ongoing pandemic. Currently, the facility is running on a trial basis and will be fully functional within 15 days

Explaining about the functioning of the machine Sanyal said that the passengers will have to hold his mobile phone near CUSS machine with wi-fi on and he will get connected to the machine site and get a mouse and keypad through a QR Code . He will then have to type his PNR and other details on the mobile and he will get a printout from the machine.