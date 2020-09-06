Over 15 lakh people returned under Vande Bharat mission: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: Under the Vande Bharat Mission, more than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, on Saturday.

"International flights continue to facilitate repatriation and outbound travel of stranded citizens under Vande Bharat Mission since 6 May 2020. More than 15 lakh people have returned through various modes including more than 4.5 lakh on flights so far," Puri tweeted.