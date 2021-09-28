Indore: Total dengue cases reached 400, highest in 12 years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was no relief for the citizens from the increasing mosquito menace. As many as 16 more cases of dengue were reported in the city on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 400, so far. Officials said that it is the highest record in the last 12 years. The total number of cases has never crossed 400 since 2009.

Out of 16 cases, 7 children fell prey to the disease including five children below 10 years.

“Sixteen new cases of dengue were found from Tulsi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Panchmurti Nagar, Mali Mohalla, Shangri La Township and other places of the district,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He also added that they surveyed over 350 houses in the surrounding areas of the patient’s residence and found larvae in 3 of the houses.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Seven Maoists killed in state in last 3 years

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:39 AM IST