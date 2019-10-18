Indore: Top Indian business magnets, bureaucrats in city today

Indore: The cleanest city of the country will witness a congregation of top business magnets of the Indian industry on Friday, where they are coming to participate in Magnificent Madhya Pradesh (MMP), an investors meet, of the State Government on Friday. Prominent among them are Kumarmanglam Birla, Aadi Godrej, Rajinder Gupta of Trident Group and Dilip Sanghvi of Sun Pharma.

The state government is eyeing investment in eight core sectors during the course of the event. Unlike previous years, this year there will be no signing of MoUs between the State government and the industrialist, as only serious investment proposals would be accepted.

The main event would be held at Brilliant Convention Centre and the city has been all spruced up to welcome the guests. The road from the airport to the hotels the guests are staying and from the hotels to the function venue has been repaired and decorated with lights.

Schedule of MMP: The one day event is divided in the two parts. In the first, there will be inauguration programme from 11 to 1 pm. CM Nath and few other industrialist who have made investments in the State and also willing to make it further investments will address the inaugural function. In the post lunch hours, 8 special sessions will be organised in two parts, the first session held between 2.30 to 3.30 pm and second from 4.00 to 5.00 pm. Some prominent industrialist will conduct these session. In the evening there will be cultural programme followed by dinner and the MMP will end.

CM will have round table interaction: In the post lunch session of MMP, Chief Minister Kamal Nath will have a round table interaction with industrialist, where he will pursue industrialist for investment and elaborate the policies. He is also expected to drop into any of the other sessions that are taking place.

AI and massive data hub among focus areas of MMP: Following rolling out of the GST, the state government is eying to develop the state as the hub of major logistic companies. Agro processing, tourism, pharmaceutical, IT and IT enable services, essentially artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology and setting up of massive data hub centre, storage batteries, renewable energy are the focus investment catchment areas. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and cement and mining will also be focus area.

Sessoion-1 at a glance

In Session ‘Urban Mobility and Real Estate’ Niranjan Hiranandani, MD Hiranandani Group and N. Srinivasan, MD India Cement will be key note speaker. Sanjay Dubey coordinator. On Logistic Hub session Mahendra Agrawal, founder and CEO GATI Lt. and Sandipan Chakraborthty, Chairman, TM International Logistics Ltd. will be key note speaker and Chief Secretary SR Mohanti will be coordinator. Session on ‘Industry 4.0 MP the Emerging Innovation Hub’ speaker will be NITI Aayog Chairman Amithbh Kant and Debjani Ghosh, President NASSCOM will be speaker and Manish Rastogi coordinator. In session on ‘MP as the Emerging Pharmaceutical Destination’ Dilip Sanghvi, MD Sun Pharma and VK Somani, Drug Controller of India will be speaker and Pallavi Govil will be coordinator.

Sessions-2 at a glance

Session on ‘Emerging Opportunities in industry’. Guruprashad Mohpatra Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), GoI, Pranav Adani from Adani Wilmar and Dr. Rajesh Rajora will coordinate the session. In session on ‘Textile and Garments stitching for young India’ Kumarmanglam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group and Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Trident will be key note speaker. Mohammad Suleman will be coordinating it. Session on ‘Tourism opportunities in MP’ Arun Nanda Chairman, Mahindra Holidays and Nakul Anand, ED ITC will be key note speaker. Faiz Kidwai will coordinator. In session on ‘Feeding India: Opportunities in Food Processing’ MD of Pioma Industries Rasna Piruz Khambatta and Ashok Sharma, MD and CEO Mahindra Agri and Chitrajan Dhar, ITC will be key note speaker and Iqbal Singh Bains will be coordinator.