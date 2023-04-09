Indore: Tomar holds one-to-one meeting with 31 activists

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar here on Saturday held a one-to-one meeting with 31 activists from four assembly constituencies after a party leader expressed disappointment over booth-level workers not being given importance in the party.

“It is only at the time of elections that activists working at booth-level are given importance,” the leader, who was previously an officer-bearer in the party district unit, said before the minister at a private hotel on Bypass.

Silence spread in the meeting hall following the utterance of the party leader who was immediately stopped from speaking further by the others.

He was told that Tomar would hold one-to-one meetings with party leaders during which he can keep his side.

Later, Tomar held one-to-one meetings with party leaders from Rau, Sanver, Depalpur and Mhow assembly constituencies.

Earlier, Tomar went to the party office in Jawara Compound and held meetings with party leaders.

Former MLA Gopi Nema stated that this meeting is for pacifying leaders who are angry with party leadership.

“I am not among the sulking lot. Why am I called for this meeting,” he asked. Tomar replied by saying that it was wrong to say that the meeting is for pacifying the angry leaders. “It has been called for inviting suggestion,” he said. BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive and former MLA Sudarshan Gupta were also present at the meeting.

Later, Tomar told reporters that there is no resentment among party workers and he met them one-to-one to get their perspective on assembly polls.