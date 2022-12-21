Indore: Toddler dies, but lives on… thanks to ‘visionary’ kin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Setting an example of humanity, family members of a two-and-a-half year old boy donated his cornea after his death during treatment at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Monday night.

Akshay Banke, a resident of Harda, was brought to Indore about four days ago and was admitted initially to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) and later to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1, a rare genetic disorder.

“Family members of the kid had decided to let their son live on even after his death. His father had decided to donate his cornea,” sewadar of Muskan Group, Jitu Bagani, said.

He added that Akshay’s father, Anand, a school teacher, decided to donate his (Akshay’s) organs but couldn’t do so due to technical reasons.

“His father told us that he wants Akshay to live on in this way. Akshay was their only son. The family’s exemplary decision has set an example for others to give a new lease of life to others,” Bagani said.

The Muskan group sewadar also added that it is for the second time in the city when cornea donation of such a young kid was carried out.

Tyrosinemia type 1 is a rare disorder

According to senior pediatrician Dr Hemant Jain, “tyrosinemia is a genetic disorder characterised by disruptions that breaks down the building block of most proteins. If untreated, tyrosine and its by products build up in tissues and organs, which can lead to serious health problems.

“Tyrosinemia type I is a fatal disorder in which affected infants fail to gain weight and grow due to poor food tolerance because high-protein foods lead to diarrhea and vomiting,” Dr Jain said.

He also added that the treatment of the disease is complex and even critical.