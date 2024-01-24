Indore To Be Shining Example Of Sustainable Development: Mayor | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the city takes a bold step towards harnessing solar energy, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Tuesday said Indore is poised to become a shining example of sustainable urban development in the country. The Mayor chaired a meeting at the City Bus Office to discuss the transformation of Indore into a Solar City. This initiative is in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Solar Uday Yojana, aimed at installing solar panels in one crore homes nationwide, he said. During the meeting, officials, including Indore Smart City CEO Divyank Singh and technical secretary SachinTalware, provided detailed presentations on the solar system project.

Bhargav emphasised the need for public awareness and collaboration with civic organisations to achieve the ambitious goal. Addressing media persons after the meeting, Bhargav said, ‘Indore is committed to becoming a Solar City, aligning with the vision of our successful Prime Minister. In the first phase, we aim to install solar systems in all 22 zones, covering a total of 22 colonies.

Subsequently, in the second phase, one colony in all 85 wards will witness the installation of solar systems.’ The Mayor highlighted that the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has already installed solar systems at his residence, setting an example for citizens. He also announced plans for an extensive awareness campaign, involving door-to-door visit by officials and collaboration with local organisations. Furthermore, Bhargav directed officials to set specific targets for installation of solar systems and engage with commercial, residential, social, educational and other organisations to garner support for making Indore a Solar City.