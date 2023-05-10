Indore: Three youths arrested with four stolen bikes

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested three persons in connection with bike lifting cases in the city, an official said on Tuesday. Four stolen bikes were recovered from them and they are being questioned for other crimes.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that bike lifters are active in the city. The crime branch team gathered information about them and managed to arrest three persons named Chhotu alias Kalam, Zuber Ali and Wasim Khan. They allegedly confessed to stealing bikes from Tukoganj, Tilak Nagar and other areas. Four stolen bikes were recovered from them.

Tukoganj and Tilak Nagar police are investigating the cases further and the accused are being questioned about other incidents and their other accomplices. The accused allegedly informed the police that they used to commit bike theft to fulfil their need for drugs. Police believe more incidents would be revealed by the accused.

Chhotu was earlier booked for bike lifting, battery theft and Arms Act in the city while Zuber is also a criminal. He has 8 criminal cases registered against him. Wasim was booked 12 times for his alleged involvement in Arms Act, a spurious liquor case and an assault case.

