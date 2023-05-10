Indore: 12 vehicles fined for speeding

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Tuesday collected a fine of Rs 12,000 from 12 four-wheelers for speeding.

The traffic police officials said they are detecting speeding vehicles with the help of speed radar guns and interceptor vehicles.

Traffic subedar Vivek Parmar, Chandresh Marawi and their team started the drive between Radisson Square and Star Square on Tuesday morning. During the drive, 12 vehicles were found crossing the speed limit by a big margin.

Two vehicles were found to be running at 100 km\h and 88 km\h, and the police officials had to face a tough time catching these vehicles.

The police not only collected fines from them but they were also warned to follow traffic rules and to wear seatbelts while driving the vehicles.

Two cars caught for jumping red light

Another team of traffic police caught a car for jumping red light 16 times and another car for violating red light 12 times in the city, on Tuesday. In the first action, traffic subedar Mohini Goyal and her team were deployed at the Choithram Mandi Square. The officials stopped a car driver, who was talking over the phone while driving. His vehicle had 16 e-challans pending against it for violating red lights at various intersections in the city. The driver was released only after he gave a fine of Rs 8000.

Another car driver was caught by traffic subedar Sumit Bilonia at Navlakha Square after the car driver had jumped the red light. The officer found 12 pending e-challans against the car number. A fine of Rs 6,000 was collected from the car driver.