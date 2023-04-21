Indore: Three women robbed of their gold chains in separate incidents

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three incidents of chain snatching were reported in different parts of the city in the last 24 hours. In two incidents, the accused managed to flee with gold chains from the women on the pretext of polishing their jewellery. The accused have not been arrested so far.

The first incident occurred in Scheme Number 136 under Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Wednesday. Ushabai Gangrade (62) has complained that she came out of her house to deposit the garbage in the IMC van. While going back, two people stopped her and told her that they had come from Gujarat and they could polish her utensils and also gold and silver ornaments using a special powder. They said the powder would be available in chemist shops after 15 days.

They entered her home and when the woman informed them that she was alone at home, one of the accused snatched her mangalsutra after pushing her. The woman cried for help but the accused managed to flee from there. Police have registered a case under section 392 of the IPC and started a search for the accused. Police said that the CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused.

A similar incident happened in Tilak Nagar area. Dr Deepanvita Haritwal, a resident of Sajan Nagar area has complained that she was sitting outside her maternal uncle’s place in Tilak Nagar Extension when two men reached there. Here too, the men were selling a powder and claiming that it was for polishing utensils and gold, and silver ornaments. They told her to bring a utensil. The woman gave them a utensil and they polished it. Then they asked her to give her anklets and they polished them too. When the woman gave her the gold chain, the accused managed to flee with the same. After that, the woman complained to the police. Tilak Nagar police said that the accused had stolen the gold chain and they did not snatch it from her so the robbery section was not added to the FIR.

Another incident also took place in Tilak Nagar area. Sourabh Jain, a resident of Tilak Nagar area complained that his mother was reaching home from a Jain temple when a youth came from the rear side and snatched her gold chain. Her mother raised an alarm but the accused managed to flee from there. Police were clueless about the accused till the filing of the report.