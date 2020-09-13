Indore: Three women robbed by two men, accused arrested within hours

Indore: Two youths were arrested for robbing three women after hitting their scooter in Annapurna area on Sunday. The people of the area chased them when the accused fled after leaving their vehicle behind. The hand bag containing money and mobile phone was recovered from the accused and they are being questioned further.

Scheme Number 103 resident Muskan Kukreja had lodged a complaint that she along with mother Renu and friend Pallavi had gone shopping. They were returning home when two persons on a scooter hit their vehicle due to which the women fell on the road and they were injured. The accused snatched the hand bag from Muskan and fled. The women cried for help when some people of the locality chased them. The accused left their vehicle near Ghunghat Garden and they fled. The people of the area rushed the women to the hospital and informed the police about the incident.

Annapurna police station in charge Satish Kumar Dwivedi said that the complainant woman informed that her bag contains Rs 4000, a debit card, Aadhaar Card and an i-phone. The police seized the vehicle of the accused and started a search for the accused. During the investigation, the police arrested Yasir of Brook Bond Colony and Adil Sheikh of Mathura Colony in Azad Nagar area of the city. The mobile phone, ATM card and hand bag was recovered from them. The accused allegedly informed the police that they committed the crime to fulfill their needs of drugs. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

The role of SI Ankit Sharma, SI Prem Singh, head constable Mangal Singh, constable Sunil, Upendra, Dinesh, Arjun and Pawan was commendable in arresting the accused.

Four arrested with three stolen mobile phones

Four persons were arrested with stolen mobile phones on Sunday. The accused were planning for the theft when they were arrested by the police.

Pardeshipura police station in charge Ashok Patidar said that acting on a tip-off, a team was sent to Malwa Mill area. The team arrested four persons named Rahul Prajapat, Gopal Mishra, Rahul Yogi and Nitin Arya, the resident of Vrindavan Colony under Banganga police station jurisdiction. Three mobile phones were also recovered from them. They allegedly confessed to snatch the mobile phones from the people. Police said that two mobile phones were thrown somewhere by the accused as they didn’t know the password for the phones to open.