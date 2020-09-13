Indore: Woman's role being probed in 10-yr-old girl's murder

Indore: Lasudiya police are probing the role of a woman in the murder of a 10-year-old girl in which a 12-year-old boy has already been arrested.

The victim's family members have alleged that a woman, who is yet to be identified, was also involved in the murder and have also given CCTV footage related to the murder, in which the woman can be seen.

After the arrest of the 12-year-old boy, the police are still investigating the case of a 10-year-old girl, who was found murdered about 250 meters away from her place under Lasudiya police station jurisdiction. The family members of the girl alleged that a woman was also involved in the murder case.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra acknowledged that they are probing a woman's role in the murder. "We are trying to identify the woman," he said.

The girl was found murdered a few meters away from her house in Scheme Number 136 a couple of days ago. She was allegedly killed by her tenant’s 12-year-old son.