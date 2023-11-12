Indore: Three Men Hang Themselves To Death In Separate Incidents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men hanged themselves to death at different places in the district. The reason behind their extreme decision is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was found near any of these three.

Investigations are underway to unravel the reason behind the suicide.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man hanged himself at his house under MIG police station late on Friday. He hanged himself around 2 am. He was later rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit Suryavanshi of Patnipura. He worked in a furniture shop and had a two-year-old child. The family was unaware of the reason that led to his suicide. The police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem of the deceased.

In second incident, a 30-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Khudel police circle late on Friday. He hanged himself after arguments with family members. According to police, the deceased was identified as Arun Solanki of Satmil Asrawad. He was a labourer and family said that he was addicted to liquor. The police sent the body for autopsy.

In the third incident, a 38-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Azad Nagar police circle on Friday. The deceased was identified as Dinesh Rathore of Pawanpuri in Palda. He was a labourer and had three children. After post-mortem the body was handed over to family members.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)