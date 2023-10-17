Indore: Three Held For Robbing Employee At Auto Deals Shop

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested for robbing an auto deals shop employee of his mobile phone and cash after attacking him with a knife inside the shop in Hira Nagar area on Monday. Cash and mobile a phone were recovered from them and they are being questioned further.

According to the police, Siddharth Chourasia had lodged a complaint that he is employed at an auto deals shop in Shyam Nagar.

On Sunday, the shop owner had gone somewhere and Chourasia was alone at the shop when three youths on a bike reached there.

Two of them entered the shop and attacked him with a knife. They later fled with his mobile phone and Rs 10k from the shop.

Chourasia informed the shop owner after which the police complaint was lodged by him. During investigation, the police checked more than 100 CCTVs of the area and managed to arrest three persons in connection with the case.

The accused were identified as Datta Kohle, Ravi Yadav and Ankush Barwele. Police said that the accused are criminals. They are being questioned for other such crimes.

Police claimed that the accused committed the crime on Sunday and they were caught by the police within 24 hours on Monday and recovered cash and mobile phone robbed from the shop employee.

Man arrested with firearm

Banganga police arrested a man roaming in the area with a firearm and a live cartridge on Monday. According to the police, information was received that criminal Sachin alias Cheena was seen roaming in Kumedi Kankad Road with a loaded firearm.

Police reached the mentioned place and arrested the accused from there. During a search, the police recovered an illegal firearm from him. Police said that the accused was carrying a loaded firearm. The accused was sent to judicial custody in district jail.