Indore: Three fake police officers arrested for their bid to extort money from bag maker

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Local police on Saturday arrested three persons for posing as policemen and extorting money from a person in Raoji Bazar area.

The accused demanded money from complainant alleging that he has employed a child worker. The police have recovered fake identity cards from them. Further investigation is underway. The FIR was registered at 12.55 am on Saturday.

Raoji Bazar police station incharge Savita Choudhary said Nanhak Kumar Mukhiya of Champaran in Bihar lodged a complaint that he sells bags in Moti Tabel area of the city.

On Friday night, he was making bags at home and his elder brother’s son-in-law was sitting near him when three persons arrived in police uniform. They threatened to register a case against him for employing a child labourer for work.

Mukhiya told them that the child is his relative when they demanded Rs 4,000 from him. The accused told him that they can settle the case. Mukhiya expressed inability to give money when the accused started threatening him. In the meantime, Mukhiya’s landlord arrived. The accused showed him their identity cards. His landlord called his journalist friend who informed police. Later, the accused were handed over to police.

The police have recovered three identity cards from the accused. They were carrying cards of Human Rights Council Of India and Anti Corruption and Media Investigation. Police said that the identity cards recovered from the accused are fake.

Accused Mahesh Singh Rai of Panchsheel Nagar, Jitendra Kapoor of Khandwa Road and Shakti Thakur of Panchsheel Nagar area were arrested for extorting money.