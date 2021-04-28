Indore: Three empty oxygen tankers airlifted by IAF, the loaded tankers will return by road route

Indore: Now instead of Jamnagar, the bulk supply of oxygen to the city will

come in from Bhilai Steel Plant, Raipur. For the first time, 3 empty

oxygen tankers were airlifted from the city and sent Raipur.



So far, the bulk supply of medical oxygen came in from Reliance's plant located in Jamnagar. Officials, however, didn't furnish any details as to why this change in plan happened. An Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane on Wednesday ferried three empty oxygen tankers from the city to Raipur for refilling. The aircraft took off from Jamnagar air base in Gujarat to reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport of the city and later flew with 3 empty tankers of 30, 24 and 16 ton capacity to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.



"It took nearly five hours to adjust the tankers," said Aryma

Sanyal, director of the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport.

