Indore: Three cars with same 5-digit regn No. seized by cops

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops seized three cars of a car showroom for using five-digit registration numbers on them on Tuesday. Interestingly, the same number was being used on all the three cars. The showroom owner could not present the documents for these five-digit registration number cars. The police said that other cars were also being run by the showroom with the same numbers.

On the instructions of DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, additional DCP Anil Patidar and his team stopped a car with a five-digit registration number near the Industry House trisection. The driver could not present satisfactory documents and he informed the police that it is a demo car of a car showroom in the city. Police officers reached the showroom and found two more cars with the same five-digit numbers parked there. After they did not receive the documents for the cars, the police seized all three cars from there with the help of a crane.

Patidar said the showroom had not presented the documents for keeping the cars with the same five-digit numbers till the filing of this report. When the police gathered information about the registration numbers of the cars from the Traffic Management Centre, other cars were found running in the city with the same number. Also, 7 e-challans for red-light violations were found pending against the number.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 10:10 PM IST