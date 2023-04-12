Indore: Three booked for thrashing two workers at Shitla Mata temple, damaging property

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The activists of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the Chandan Nagar police station after some people of a community thrashed two persons, who were working at the Shitla Mata temple in Baank area on Monday night. The police have registered a case against three persons under various sections and started a search for them.

According to the Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma, Gopal Chowdhary, a resident of Baank village has lodged a complaint that the renovation work of Shitla Mata Temple is under progress in the village. Two workers named Man Singh and Chhagan were working there when some men came there, started abusing them and asked them to stop work. When the workers told them to talk to Chowdhary, the accused thrashed them and damaged the property there. The temple is about 150 years old and the renovation work is under progress.

A case under Sections 295, 294, 323, 506, 34 of the IPC against three persons of the area has been registered. They could not be arrested till the filing of the report. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal coordinator Tannu Sharma informed the media persons that they had received information about the incident.

After knowing about the incident, a large number of the activists reached the Chandan Nagar police station and demanded action against the accused. The activists talked with the senior police officials as well. They left the place only after the police registered a case against the accused.