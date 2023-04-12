Indore: Divyang TT, lawn tennis player given sports wheelchair 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weekly jansunvai being held at the collector’s office every Tuesday is becoming a source of hope for the divyangs (handicapped) as special assistance is being given to them. They have been given houses, motorised vehicles and other assistance.

Talented divyang sportsperson, Sapna Sharma, who lives near Bengali Square, came to the jansunvai on Tuesday and told the collector Ilayaraja T that she has participated in table tennis and lawn tennis competitions at the national level and now she wants to compete in the international level. However, for that, she needs a sports wheelchair to practice at international levels. She told the collector that if she gets a sports wheelchair she is confident of doing well and getting medals in the national and international level competitions.

After listening to her problem, collector Ilayaraja ordered the Red Cross to pay Rs 50,000 to Sapna for her sports wheelchair.

Similarly, another divyang, Dilip Chauhan, who is 80 per cent physically disabled said he is a labourer and his workplace is around 8km from his home. Dilip told the collector that he does not have a proper means of transport so he is unable to reach his workplace on time. The collector issued instructions to provide Dilip with a motorised tricycle and the social justice department provided the vehicle within hours.

Both Sapna and Dilip were happy and said they had not expected their respective gifts and thanked the collector.

Some divyang students also met the collector and told him of their housing problem. The collector directed that they should be given benefits under the Student Home Scheme. He directed officials to set up a ‘Student Home Cell’ and the cell would help divyang students take rooms on rent.