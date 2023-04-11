Indore: Muslim youths vandalise temple repairs, beat labourers; police force deployed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A few Muslim youths allegedly vandalised Sheetla Mata temple repairs on Monday night, in Chandan Nagar police station area. When the labourers involved in the temple repairs protested, they started beating them.

Police force was deployed on Tuesday morning to avoid any situation of law and order.

Police had registered a case against the accused for damaging place of worship and beating the labourers. IPC sections 295, 294, 323, 506 were inserted, based on the complaint of labourers.

According to reports, on Monday night, labourers Mansingh (40) and Chhaganlal (50) were doing repairing on the temple, when three accused identified as Rashid, Imran, and Firoz--who were residents of Rajkumar Nagar, came to them and asked to stop the work.

While the labourers explained that they were sent by the Pujari to do the repairing, the accused allegedly beat them up, vandalised the temple fixes they had done and fled the spot.

After the incident, members of Bajrang Dal arrived at the scene and created a commotion.

The Department Coordinator, Tannu Sharma, stated that the temple was worshiped by the Sarv Hindu Samaj for many years. Police registered a case registered against the accused for damaging the place of worship. In view of the dispute, force had to be deployed on Tuesday morning as well.