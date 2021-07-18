Indore: Three arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 1.30 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested in connection with theft they committed at a locked house in Aerodrome area on Sunday. Stolen goods worth Rs 1.30 lakh were recovered from accused who are being questioned further.

Aerodrome police station incharge Rahul Sharma said three persons named Golu Bhuriya, a resident of Chandan Nagar area, Golu Verma of Nagin Nagar and Karan Todarmal of Banganga area were arrested while they were trying to sell stolen goods at inexpensive rates.

They were taken to police station where they allegedly confessed their crime and told police that they had committed theft in a house on July 10, 2021. Following the lead given by them, police recovered gold and silver ornaments and Rs 50,000 from the accused.

Police said Golu was earlier booked for keeping illegal weapon, theft, eve teasing etc. Karan was booked for committing thefts.