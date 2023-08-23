 Indore: Three Arrested For Running Online Betting
Four mobile phones, four computers, CPU, laptops etc were seized.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
Indore: Three Arrested For Running Online Betting | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch caught three persons while operating online betting from a house in the Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Four mobile phones, four computers, a CPU and a laptop were seized from them. The accused used to run the betting through two websites where they had created the ids of the customers.

According to the crime branch, information was received that some people indulged in online betting in a house. Crime branch and the Rajendra Nagar police station team raided the house and found some people doing online betting through their mobile phones and computers.

Three persons named Rahul Patel, Sachin Singh of Dewas and Vijay Singh of Khargone were arrested from there. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had created the ids of the customers on a website to allow them to bet online.

Police found that the accused had provided the Ids and passwords at 300 locations in the city and other places and they were looking after the same from here. The accused have been booked under the relevant section of the Gambling Act and further investigation is being done by the Rajendra Nagar police.

