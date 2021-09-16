e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

Indore: Three arrested for robbing auto parts’ dealer of cash

Employee of the victim was the prime accused. He was on the run since the incident took place.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested three persons for robbing an auto parts dealer after attacking him with a knife in Chhoti Gwaltoli area, sources said on Thursday.
One of the accused is an employee of the complainant.

In-charge of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station Sanjay Shukla said an auto parts’ dealer Aman Rai and one Akash were robbed of cash by three unidentified persons on September 1.

Rai was on his way to his shop in Kibe Compound area when the accused targeted him.

The police examined the footage of CCTVs and RLVDs installed at various squares and figured out two suspects, who were seen on a bike.

The police gathered information about 3600 bikes with the same look. During further investigation, police came to know that one Hemant Salwi of Ahirkhedi area of the city was involved in the crime. Hemant was a worker of auto parts’ dealer Aman Rai.

The police, later, arrested all trio accused identified as Hemant Salwi, Abhishek Pawar of Bicholi Mardana and Gaurav Verma of Rajnagar area.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:41 PM IST
