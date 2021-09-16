Madhya Pradesh: ‘Green Corridor’ likely after two years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City officials are preparing to create the 40th ‘Green Corridor’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs on Thursday. If everything goes right, the Green Corridor would be made after two years as the last Green Corridor was prepared on October 23, 2019.

The possible Green Corridor would be prepared by the administration from Choithram Hospital to transport the vital organs of a 52-year-old female patient, dentist by profession, who was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

“Sangeeta Patil, a city resident, had an accident about three days ago. She had a head injury and was in a coma. As her daughter gave her consent to donate her organs, she was shifted to Choithram Hospital on Monday,” organ donation coordinator and Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani said.

Only the kidneys and liver of the patient could be donated. One of the kidneys of the patient would be donated to a patient in Choithram Hospital while officials were searching for an appropriate recipient for liver of B positive blood group till late night.

The patient was declared brain dead initially at 6 pm and would be declared brain dead for the second time, late in the night.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:16 AM IST