Indore: Three airlines cancel 10 flights to five cities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thursday was a shocking day for air passengers as 3 airlines cancelled 10 flights to 5 destinations from the city’s airport.

IndiGo cancelled its 2 flights to Mumbai and New Delhi, Vistara and Star Air cancelled four flights each. These flights operate from Indore to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Belgaum and Kishangarh. Due to the cancellation of flights, hundreds of passengers who had booked in these flights faced problems.

Sources from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport informed that on Thursday the cancelled flights include IndiGo's flight from Delhi to Indore at 6.45 am and return flight at 7.20 pm, Vistara's flight from Mumbai to Indore at 1.55 pm and back to Mumbai at 2.35 pm, Vistara's flight to Bengaluru at 6.55 pm.

From Indore to Bengaluru at 7.55 pm, Star Air flights from Belgaum to Indore at 2.25 pm and to Kishangarh at 2.55 pm and from Kishangarh to Indore at 5.30 pm and to Belgaum at 6 pm were also cancelled.

The problem of the passengers travelling to Kishangarh and Belgaum was more acute as there is no flight of any other airline for these two destinations.