Indore: Gadkari to participate in 5 programmes on August 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari will visit the city on August 1. He will stay in the city for six and half hours and participate in 5 programmes.

According to the schedule released on Thursday, the Minister will reach the city at 11.30 am. He will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the National Highway projects to be held at Brilliant Convention Center at 12 noon. He will reach Marriott Hotel at 1.15 pm. Gadkari will attend the programmes organised by NGO Jan Aakrosh organised at Ravindra Natyagriha at 3 pm. At 4 pm he will visit Nana Maharaj Tarnekar Sansthan at Snehlataganj behind Ganesh Mandal. Then he will attend a function organised by Nana Maharaj Tarnekar at the Basketball Complex at 5 pm. Gadkari will leave for Delhi at 7 pm.