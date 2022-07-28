Indore: Linking Aadhaar with Voters’ ID from next month

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Linking Aadhaar with Voters’ ID will start in the district from next month. This will be done through an App. The district administration has called a meeting to discuss this issue on Monday.

With Election Commission of India amending Rule 26B of the Voters' Registration Act 1960, a provision has been made to collect the Aadhaar number of the voters on a voluntary basis. Instructions have been issued by the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to all the district collectors that this provision should be adequately publicised among the voters. Along with this, information should be given by holding a meeting of all the recognised political parties. Instructions have been given to contact voters and train BLOs, supervisors to get information about voters' Aadhaar numbers.

This campaign is being started from August 1. Instructions have been given that the Aadhaar numbers of officials, public representatives should be registered through Garuda App or Portal. BLOs have been instructed to register their Aadhaar numbers as well as the Aadhaar numbers of at least 20 electors of their polling stations through Garuda App. Instructions have also been given to enter the Aadhaar numbers of all government officers and employees.

In this connection, as per the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, the work of collecting Aadhaar data for the voters’ list is to be done in the district also.

In connection with this work, a meeting has been organised under the chairmanship of collector and district election officer Manish Singh on August 1 at 4 pm in the meeting room of the collector's office. Various public representatives and concerned officers and employees will be present in the meeting.