Indore: PWD faces many hurdles in elevated corridor project

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The PWD has all the necessary permissions to start construction of the elevated corridor between Navlakha Square and LIG Square on the AB Road, but they are unable to do so because they don’t have possession of the BRTS corridor, said an official of the PWD.

Only the Mayor-in-Council of the IMC has the authority to hand over possession of the BRTS corridor to the PWD, and the MiC is yet to be constituted. At a recent meeting held in Bhopal, which was headed by principal secretary of the PWD, it was decided that work should be started within a month.

Even apart from the issue of getting MiC’s permission, there are several other challenges before the elevated corridor project.

HURDLES BEFORE ELEVATED CORRIDOR

BRTS corridor construction

As per the project plan, the BRTS will be made over the elevated corridor along with the stations. Senior PWD officials say that the company that has been awarded the tender has limited funds and they will only make the BRTS corridor. The IDA and IMC will have to float a separate tender for the stations. Again the MiC will have to decide on this

Cost escalation

The PWD had awarded the contract around a year back and since then there has been cost escalation. The tender will have to be revised, say officials.

Metro Plan

At Palasia crossing, both Metro Rail and elevated corridor will cross each other. Though it has been proposed that the Metro Rail will go above the elevated corridor, there is no official statement, hence there is no clarity on this issue.

