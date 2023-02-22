e-Paper Get App
Indore: Thieves target locked house, decamp with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Thieves target locked house, decamp with cash, valuables worth lakhs

House owner along with family was on a religious visit 

Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house in the Dwarkapuri area and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. The house owner along with his family was on a visit to a religious place at the time of the incident. Some suspects were captured on the CCTV and police are trying to identify them.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Alka Menia Upadhye said the theft occurred at the house of Mukesh Raghuwanshi. Mukesh and his family had gone to visit Khatu Shyam Temple, Rajasthan, on Thursday. Even as they were reaching the city on Monday, a neighbour informed Mukesh about the theft. He reached the city and found the lock of the house broken. He informed the police immediately. The police investigated the spot and registered a case against unidentified persons. 

According to the police, Rs 70,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments were stolen.   

The CCTVs of the area were also checked, and police found some suspects near the spot. The police are trying to identify them. 

