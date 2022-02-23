Indore: Thieves target beauty parlour, decamp with Rs 40,000 in cash

Indore: Thieves targeted a beauty parlour in the Sapna Sangeeta area, which is one of the city’s poshest areas. The police, after investigating all aspects, have now directed the investigations on suspicion that some insider was involved in the theft.

The police said on Wednesday that three unidentified thieves decamped cash worth Rs 40,000 from Muskan Beauty Parlour of Muskan Sachdev located in Adose-Padose building in the Sapna Sangeeta Area. Victim Muskan said that Rs 40,000 was stolen after the thieves broke the cash drawer, although they did not damage any other item in the parlour. They also locked the doors to flats in the apartment near the parlour so that nobody could catch them.

The investigation officer in the case, Gokul Malviya, of Bhanwarkuwan police station, said the three suspects were slightly visible in the CCTV footage gathered from the shops and houses in the area. All three were seen riding on a bike. The police said it was hard to identify the accused due to the absence of other CCTVs in the area.

“The way the robbery was committed by entering the parlour, rifling through the drawers and stealing cash—it is extremely possible that the thieves knew that cash was kept in the parlour. If it was a random theft, then was a high probability that they would have targeted someplace else,” said a police officer.

