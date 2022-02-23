Indore: Armyman booked for rape

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An armyman has been booked for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman, sources said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the victim and armyman, Kapil Patidar had met each other at a school in Mandaleshwar in year 2015.

While the girl shifted to Indore for further study, Kapil joined the army.

The duo became friends on social media and later started having conversations over phone.

The victim said in her complaint to police that Kapil returned from his training in 2018 and came to Indore to meet her. He took her to one of his friend’s room and raped her.

The accused, as the victim claimed, also threatened her with dire consequences if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

The victim said that accused recently sent obscene videos and photographs he had captured during rape, to her parents.

The victim later approached Bhanwar Kuwan police station and lodged a complaint.

Police sources said that Kapil is the president posted in Laddakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:10 PM IST