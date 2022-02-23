Bhopal: Regional Passport Office organises painting, debate contests

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Passport Office, Bhopal organised a painting and a debate contest to reiterate the importance and tradition of freedom to the younger generation.

It was part of the seven-day ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ which began on February 21.

The contests were held at Government School,Baghmugalia. Divided in two categories- classes 1-5 and classes 6 to 8, students took part in the contests with great zeal.

Priya Pandit, Riya Ranveer, and Vishal Malviya articulated their views with great clarity in the context of independence and the overall development of modern India.

Regional Passport Officer, Madhya Pradesh, Rashmi Baghel and ASP (admin) PHQ Neetu Singh Thakur were chief and special guests.

Baghel appreciated the efforts of the teachers and the principal for giving information to the younger generation about the values of the great leaders of freedom struggle and Indian independence through such value-based education. The dignified legacy of the struggle can be passed on to the younger generation, she said. Principal Prabhakar Chaudhary thanked and greeted all the dignitaries.

In the painting competition for primary class, K. Payal (Class 3), K. Poonam Sahu (Class 3), K. Durgeshwari Ahirwar (Class-5) got the first, the second and the third prize respectively. Karan Kumar (Class-3) and K Neha Ranveer (Class-4) got consolation prizes respectively.

Priya Kumari (Class 6), Lalita Wagh (Class-7) and Nikita Maurya (Class-8) secured the first, the second and the third prize respectively in painting competition for middle class. Ankit Ben (Class 8) and Nandini Ahirwar (Class 8) got consolation prizes respectively.

In speech competition for primary class, Payal Pandit and Riya Ranveer got the first and second prize respectively. In speech competition for the middle class, Vishal Malviya, Priya Kumari Pandit and Khusboo Giri got the first, the second and the third prize respectively. Harendra Chadar and Shweta Ahirwar got consolation prizes respectively.

