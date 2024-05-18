Indore Murder: Cops Search For Khilji In Raj, UP; He Surrenders Before Court In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arif Khilji, the prime accused whom the police were searching for in Rajasthan and UP surrendered himself before the court on Friday. He was being searched for six days in connection with the murder of his daughter’s brother-in-law (her husband’s younger brother) Moin Khan in the Azad Nagar area. The accused had allegedly given a contract to two shooters to kill daughter’s husband Mudassar but they killed his younger brother Moin. 20-year-old Moin was found murdered in Azad Nagar on Sunday night.

A bullet injury was found on his chest. His family members created ruckus after the incident alleging that Arif had been threatening Moin’s family members as his elder brother Mudassar married Khilji’s daughter against the wish of her family members a few months ago. They had lodged multiple complaints with the police but no action was taken against Khilji.

After the allegation by the family members, police registered a case against Khilji, Nahit Jatu, Wasim and Asif for murdering Moin. After that two shooters named Shakir and Aman were caught from Scheme Number 140. They had informed the police that they were given a contract of Rs 3 lakh for the murder by Khilji. He had given Rs 5,000 as an advance and provided a pistol to the shooters. It is said that their target was Mudassar but their accomplice Liyaz and Ahmed mistakenly called Moin, who was shot dead by one of the shooters.

In search of Khilji and other accused, the police teams were sent to Rajasthan, UP and other places but Khilji reached the city and surrendered before the court from where he was arrested by the police. Defying the vigilance of the police, Khilji, the prime accused in the sensational murder case, reached the court with full preparation. On the request of the police, the court sent Khilji to three-day police remand.

Azad Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Medha informed Free Press that Khilji is being questioned for his accomplices. During his on-the-run period, he stayed in Ajmer and Kota to evade arrest. His accomplices Nahid, Wasim and Asif are being searched by the police.

Daughter accuses Khilji of threatening her

Khilji’s daughter alleged that her father was threatening her and her husband’s family members after their marriage. He always threatened her husband’s family members of dire consequences. After this incident, her husband’s family members also decided to sell their house and leave the city as they were terrified by the accused. However, DCP assured them to take strict action against Khilji and told them not to sell the house.