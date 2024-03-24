Indore: Thieves Attempt Theft At House After Jumping Over Wall

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves attempted a theft after targeting a house in a posh area in Palasia and entered the premises by jumping over the wall but were not successful due to the alertness of the house's domestic help.

According to the police, one Neeta Goyal, a resident of Manishpuri Extension, lodged a complaint at Palasia police station stating that two individuals made videography of her house initially and later they tried to break the lock but could not do so.

They entered the premises after jumping over the walls when her domestic help watched them in the CCTVs footage and when they reached near the gate, the domestic help asked them why they came here.

The accused told her they were called for a job over which she told them whoever came for the job, always entered after ringing the bell. After which the accused fled from the spot. The victim informed police that she suspected that her previous domestic help could have a connection with the incident, and the accused would be her known people. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and are searching for them on the basis of the CCTVs footage.