Tesla Picks Indore's Himanshu Singh For Germany Job, Offers Lucrative ₹4 Crore Package

Photo: Craig Adderley/ Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Himanshu Singh, a Mechanical Engineering student at a private academy, has achieved significant success. Himanshu Singh has been offered a job by the renowned company Tesla with a package of Rs 4 crores per year. He will be heading to Germany for a job at the company. In Germany, Himanshu Singh will also undergo a 2-year internship sponsored by Tesla, with the company bearing expenses amounting to Rs1.5 crores per year for this internship.

Read Also Students of IPS academy Explored Dubai in outreach program

During the internship in Germany, Himanshu Singh will work in Tesla's Electronic Vehicle segment. Sharing this information, Dr. Archana Keerti Chaudhary, the Principal of the IPS academy expressed her pride not only for the college but also for the city, as landing a job at a world-renowned company like Tesla with such a lucrative package is a matter of great pride.

She also highlighted that Mechanical Engineering offers ample opportunities, and many large companies are offering attractive job packages to Mechanical Engineering students. Himanshu Singh's success has received best wishes from the college's Chairman, Architect Shri Achal Chaudhary, Vice Chairman Shri Yogendra Jain, Shri Rajesh Chaudhary, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Amit Chanda, among others, for a bright future ahead.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)