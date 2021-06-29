Madhya Pradesh: Ten-day-long plantation campaign begins on Shankargarh hill

Dewas: A ten-day-long plantation campaign has been started on Shankargarh hill located on Indore-Bhopal bypass road on Tuesday.

Plantation drive on Shankargarh hill will be carried out till July 7. At the launch of the campaign, the officers and employees of the government department including the collectors, public representatives, social organisations, NGOs, educational institutions planted saplings at Shankargarh hill.

During this, Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan, Rajiv Khandelwal, Rajesh Yadav, Manish Sen and officials of social organizations, NGOs, educational institutions and government departments were present.

Collector Chandramouli Shukla informed that more than 50 thousand saplings will be planted in the 10-day plantation campaign on Shankargarh hill.

Apart from this, seeds of 1 lakh plants will be planted on Shankargarh hill for greenery. In the campaign, government departments and social organisations of the city, NGOs, political workers, educational institutions, people of all religions will plant saplings on Shankargarh hill for the next 10 days.

Water has been arranged for the plants on the hill. The saplings being planted during the campaign will be conserved. After July 7, the forest department and the municipal corporation have been given responsibility for the protection of plants.