Indore: Temples set for facelift

Lord Ganesha in Khajrana temple. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide better arrangements to more than 5,000 NRIs who will be visiting prominent places of worship in the city, the temple authorities are working on several prospects. From decorating the premises, the praying rooms to upgrading the parking slots, everything is being arranged thoroughly.

Police administration is in talk with the temple authorities of Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Bada Ganpati Temple, and Annapurna Temple with regard to traffic management. All the temples have started decorating the premises and are building different paths to accommodate the crowd. Temples also have a special prayer room and arrangements for Abhishek Pujan for the guests.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Khajrana Ganesh Temple of Indore is the centre of faith for lakhs of devotees. Along with Til Chaturthi, the Khajrana Ganesh temple is also being decorated for the arrival of NRIs. The priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple, Pandit Ashok Bhatt the priest Satpal Maharaj said, “Special preparations are being made for the arrival of NRIs. Discussions are on with the police. We are planning to make different parking facilities for NRIs, where no other vehicles will be allowed.”

The head priest of the Bhatt family will be present for the NRIs and he personally will supervise their (the NRIs) rituals etc. Along with this, the NRI coming here will be made to wear a turban, and will be given scarves and a picture of Lord Khajrana Ganesha. Also, they will be given prasadam.

Ranjit Hanuman temple | Representative Photo

Ranjit Hanuman Temple

Two types of arrangements are being made for NRIs, so that even if they come without informing, they can reach the sanctum sanctorum without any hassles. Temple priest pandit Deepesh Vyas said, “Two distinct entry gates will be installed for the NRIs in the temple. If we are informed about the arrival in advance, they will be received at the gate, if they plan sudden visits, a stage is being prepared for them near the donation counter in the temple premises.” He added, “The guests will be taken on a tour of the dining area, the kitchen and the composting system installed in the temple.”

Annapurna Temple

There will be a special arrangement for NRIs at the Annapurna temple. Jaydranand Giri Maharaj of the temple said, “The authorities will inform us about the arrival of the guest and the temple committee will ensure that they get a chance to worship Mata without waiting in a queue.”

A temporary office has been set up in the temple premises and it will also serve as a prayer room. After visiting the Goddess, guests will be given Mata’s chunri and a packet of dry fruits will be distributed as prasadam.