Indore Temple tragedy: CM orders to identify all stepwells with illegal construction after 36 die

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Surrounded by the angry families of the deceased, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a magestrial probe in the Indore temple tragedy on Friday.

He has instructed officials to identify all such tepwells (bawdis) across the city with illegal constructions.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said a complaint was lodged against the concerned authorities who covered the Bawdi without taking any precautions. He said that strict actions will be taken, and punishment will be announced once the investigation gets complete.

Beleshwar Temple's chairman and secretary were booked for culpable homicide after 36 people died due to bawadi collapse.