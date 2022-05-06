Indore: ‘Tai’s transparent working style is an inspiration for the young leaders’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Tai is an inspiration not only for the youths of the city, but for our entire party. Tai, even in an era of lackey-based politics, is a hard worker who does value-based politics. She’ll never be a former minister, former president, because she has earned a different position in the party as a worker.”

This was stated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari on the occasion of the release of a book published on the tenure of former Lok Sabha Speaker Padma Bhushan Sumitra Mahajan. BJP state president VD Sharma, minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and the book’s author, Megha Kirit, were present on this occasion. Gadkari said, “The speciality of the articulate Tai is that she treats all workers as members of her family. This isn’t only through her words, but it reflects in her behaviour too. That’s why you people have reposed faith in her for eight consecutive times as MP. The politics of deceit is foreign her.”

Giving his own example, Gadkari said, “I was called many times by Congress leaders, but my only answer was, ‘I’ll die by jumping into a well, but won’t join the Congress. The BJP has been formed, runs and rules only due to the commitment of its workers.”

BJP state president Sharma said Tai always identified good workers and prepared them by giving guidance. She asked the workers to mark their mistakes and rectify them. She made many reforms during her tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, which will be remembered.

‘I’m because of your love respect public and not me’

‘This book is not my autobiography or self-admiration,’ Tai said at the book release function. ‘In the book, there’s an account of my five-year tenure as Speaker of the Lok Sabha. There are such incidents in it which came up as a challenge. I learned how to make them easy with everyone’s cooperation. Why I chose Megha for this book is because Megha was aware of me and the working of Parliament through Kamal Sakhi. This book’s been prepared in Marathi and its release has been dedicated at the feet of Lord Shri Ram in my village Chiplun. It was translated by Arvind Javlekar, because he was with me from the beginning. The city has given me much affection and also believed in me. Not only the people of the party, but also the people in the Opposition praise my good work. This is my capital.’

