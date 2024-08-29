Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old tailor committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under Aerodrome police station limits on Monday. He allegedly took the drastic step as he was under immense pressure due to debt.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Namdev, a resident of Rukmini Nagar. Family members said that Ajay and his wife were tailors by profession. On Monday, Ajay left home, saying he needed to finish some market work. When he returned, he felt unwell and asked to be taken to his mother in Kalani Nagar and told that he had consumed poison. The family rushed him to the hospital but he died during treatment.

Ajay had been married for 17 years and had a son. His wife Jahnavi said that they had been struggling for the past three months and were unable to pay the installments on their financed sewing machine. The debt had caused him significant stress, leading him to commit suicide.

Woman commits suicide due to illness

A 30-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under Annapurna police station area on Tuesday. She allegedly took the extreme step due to a prolonged illness.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Simran, wife of Sewak Singh, a resident of Sudama Nagar. Her husband said that Simran had been suffering from an illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment. Her deteriorating health had led her into depression. Her husband further said that she handed him a cup of tea on Tuesday and then informed him that she had consumed poison. He rushed her to the hospital but she could not be saved.