 Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months

Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Namdev, a resident of Rukmini Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old tailor committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under Aerodrome police station limits on Monday. He allegedly took the drastic step as he was under immense pressure due to debt.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Namdev, a resident of Rukmini Nagar. Family members said that Ajay and his wife were tailors by profession. On Monday, Ajay left home, saying he needed to finish some market work. When he returned, he felt unwell and asked to be taken to his mother in Kalani Nagar and told that he had consumed poison. The family rushed him to the hospital but he died during treatment.

Ajay had been married for 17 years and had a son. His wife Jahnavi said that they had been struggling for the past three months and were unable to pay the installments on their financed sewing machine. The debt had caused him significant stress, leading him to commit suicide.

Read Also
Congress' Digvijaya Singh Urges PM Narendra Modi To Increase Price Of Soybean Crop In MP
article-image

Woman commits suicide due to illness

FPJ Shorts
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Complainant Demands MLA’s Statement
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Complainant Demands MLA’s Statement
Mumbai: PIL Challenges Govt Circular Reducing Police Security Charges For MCA For IPL
Mumbai: PIL Challenges Govt Circular Reducing Police Security Charges For MCA For IPL
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Announces MVA March On September 1 To Protest Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse, Criticise Mahayuti Government; VIDEO
Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Announces MVA March On September 1 To Protest Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse, Criticise Mahayuti Government; VIDEO
MBBS Admissions: Medical Aspirants Seek Cap On Exorbitant Deposit Money
MBBS Admissions: Medical Aspirants Seek Cap On Exorbitant Deposit Money

A 30-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance under Annapurna police station area on Tuesday. She allegedly took the extreme step due to a prolonged illness.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Simran, wife of Sewak Singh, a resident of Sudama Nagar. Her husband said that Simran had been suffering from an illness for a long time and was undergoing treatment. Her deteriorating health had led her into depression. Her husband further said that she handed him a cup of tea on Tuesday and then informed him that she had consumed poison. He rushed her to the hospital but she could not be saved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Demands Appointment Of State Information Commissioner

Indore: Congress Demands Appointment Of State Information Commissioner

Police Detain Three In Connection With Youth's Abduction In Rau; Body Suspected To Be Recovered In...

Police Detain Three In Connection With Youth's Abduction In Rau; Body Suspected To Be Recovered In...

Indore: Seven Candidates In Fray For Ward 83 Councillor Bypoll

Indore: Seven Candidates In Fray For Ward 83 Councillor Bypoll

Indore: BSF Lead Cleanliness Drive On Goga Navami, Honouring Safai Mitras

Indore: BSF Lead Cleanliness Drive On Goga Navami, Honouring Safai Mitras

Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months

Indore: Tailor Commits Suicide Over Debt; Was Unable To Pay Rent For 3 Months