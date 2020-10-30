Indore: Symbolic celebrations, Eid Milad marked by social activities

Indore: Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the procession of Eid Milad, i.e. Prophet's Birthday was not taken out in the city on Friday.

District administration had already discussed and informed the same to senior members of the Muslim society.

Community agreed and ensured that there was no gathering or procession taken out in the city. Shahar Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali sent out a reminder requesting community members to celebrate the birthday peacefully at home with their families. As per request, community members were asked not to gather in mosques.

Ali said that this year Eid Milad was celebrated symbolically. Following the protocols, Quran was recited in all mosques from 7 to 10 am.

Instead of spending extravagantly on celebrations, most community members chose to outreach to underprivileged members of the society and organised distribution drives in the city. One such group led by Manjur Baig, Riyat Khan, Yunus Khan and Zafar Khan distributed saris among underprivileged women in Bombay Bazaar area.

Khajrana mosque and other prominent mosques were decorated with flowers and new carpets to mark the day.