Indore: Syedna inaugurates Hakimi Masjid at Kukshi

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Dawoodi Bohra leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in Kukshi as state guest and inaugurated a newly expanded masjid.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53 rd leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, inaugurated the newly expanded and renovated Hakimi Masjid located at Mangalwaria Street in Kukshi on Friday. Thousands of community members were present to witness this momentous occasion.

Syedna Saifuddin received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Indore international airport on Thursday.

Accompanied by local authorities and senior members of the community, Syedna reached Kukshi by car.

During the inauguration of Hakimi Masjid, Syedna thanked the Madhya Pradesh government and local authorities for their continued support to the Dawoodi Bohra community.

In his address, Syedna praised the members of the community for upholding the values of honesty, respect and compassion, which have set an example for others to follow. He emphasised utilising time wisely and efficiently, leading a healthy lifestyle, and being helpful to those in need.

Syedna also counselled the community to always remain peaceful and law-abiding citizens, contributing wholeheartedly to the growth and development of the nation.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin regularly travels to places where Dawoodi Bohras reside, be they big cities or more remote towns and villages, in order to interact with community members and look into their well-being.

He instils in them the ideals of patriotism while emphasising the significance of becoming productive citizens, thereby giving them a sense of direction and purpose in life and guiding them towards becoming an integral component of the socio-economic fabric of their country.

“During his visit to Kukshi, Syedna is also expected to preside over various cultural programmes and visit community members’ homes,” shared Mohammed Nisarpurwala, media coordinator for the Dawoodi Bohras in Kukshi.

“Over 350 Dawoodi Bohra members reside in Kukshi and other neighbouring villages,” he added.