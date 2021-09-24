Indore: Swarnim Vijay Varsh commemoration at MCTE

Mhow: (FPNS):

As part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh' celebrations, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal was proudly displayed at MCTE Mhow today in a grand ceremony.

The Corps of Signals Motor Cycle Rider Display Team popularly known as 'Dare Devils' enthralled the audience with their mental alertness, courage, physical stamina and precision in handling the motorcycles.

The master of ceremony made the audience aware of the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The feeling of patriotic pride for our country was clearly seen amongst the gathering.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 08:28 PM IST